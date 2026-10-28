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Home / Himachal Pradesh / High Court directs state to appoint HPERC chairperson by November 10

High Court directs state to appoint HPERC chairperson by November 10

Court calls rejection of Selection Committee’s recommendations arbitrary; IAS officer Pankaj Rai had challenged the decision

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:54 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court. File photo
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to complete the process of appointing the Chairperson of the HP Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) on the basis of the Selection Committee’s recommendations on or before November 10, 2026.

A division bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Bhupesh Sharma directed the government to fill the post of HPERC Chairperson in accordance with the recommendations of the Selection Committee.

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“We are of the considered opinion that the action to reject the recommendations of the Selection Committee is arbitrary and arbitrariness is an antithesis of the equality clause contained in Article 14 of the Constitution of India. Thus, the impugned decision is not sustainable, being arbitrary, irrational and beyond the domain of the government,” the order read.

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The petitioner, Pankaj Rai, a 2014-batch IAS officer, had approached the court after the government rejected the panel recommended by the Selection Committee for the appointment of the HPERC Chairperson on September 16, 2025. He sought a fair and time-bound completion of the process.

A total of 16 applicants had applied for the post of HPERC Chairperson, of whom 12 appeared for the interview. The Selection Committee recommended two persons, including Rai for the post of Chairperson and Rajiv Sood for the post of Member. The recommendations were placed before the Chief Minister, who rejected them.

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The court observed that rejecting the panel on the ground that the recommended candidate did not enjoy the status of those who had held the post in the past was arbitrary. It noted that the minutes of the Selection Committee showed that all aspects, including biodata, qualifications, experience, knowledge and capabilities, had been considered.

The state government had contended that the petitioner had no legal right to seek appointment as HPERC Chairperson, as mere inclusion in the selection list did not give him the right to maintain a writ petition. It defended the rejection of the Selection Committee’s recommendations as a policy decision taken in the public interest.

The state government also argued that the Selection Committee had not given reasons for its recommendations and that other applicants included several senior IAS officers and technocrats with significantly greater experience in the power sector than the recommended candidates.

These included three former Chief Secretaries — Ram Subhag Singh, Sanjay Gupta and Prabodh Saxena — belonging to the 1987, 1988 and 1990 IAS batches, respectively, while Rai belongs to the 2014 batch.

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