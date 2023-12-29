High Court dismisses plea of school challenging maternity benefits

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, December 28

Motherhood is an important and essential duty performed by a woman for the existence of human race. This was held by the HP High Court while dealing with a petition, wherein a private school of Shimla denied maternity benefits to its teacher.

ENTITLED TO SPECIAL FACILITIES To conceive, to give birth and take care of a child is not only a fundamental right of a woman but also a pious role which is to be performed by her for the existence of society. Keeping in view the arduous nature of this duty, she must be provided facilities to which she is entitled. Justice Vivek Singh Thakur

The court further observed: “To conceive, to give birth and take care of a child is not only the fundamental right of a woman but also a pious role which is to be performed by her for the existence of society. Keeping in view the arduous nature of this duty, she must be provided facilities to which she is entitled.”

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur made this observation on a petition filed by the school, wherein it challenged the order of the Appellate Authority, under the Maternity Benefit Act, vide which the authority had granted the maternity benefits and directed the school to take the teacher on the same post as Assistant Teacher which she was holding before she proceeded on maternity leave.

While dismissing the petition filed by the school, the court further clarified in its order that “in case the petitioner (school management) does not intend to accept the joining of the respondent (teacher), as directed by the authority below, then they shall, in addition to the maternity benefits already granted by the authority below, pay compensation to the respondent amounting to Rs 15 lakh in lieu of her reinstatement because any intent to thwart the grant of maternity benefits should be dealt with seriously in order to ensure the implementation of the Act in letter and spirit.”

It observed that the “relationship of an employer and an employee requires mutual trust between them, particularly in an education institution, where congenial atmosphere for teaching and learning is required”.

