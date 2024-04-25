HP High Court: Don’t allow paragliding without marshals

Shimla, April 24
The HP High Court yesterday directed the state government to stop the operation of paragliding units at the sites where no marshals have been appointed by the state.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua directed the state to file fresh status report regarding the appointment of marshals on or before the next date. The matter was listed for further hearing on June 17.
The court passed the order after perusing the status report filed in this regard, wherein it was revealed that marshals were not present at some paragliding sites. The court further directed the state to check as to whether the clubs have taken requisite insurance for the customers to use the facilities.
