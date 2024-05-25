High Court extends bail of Independent MLA, Gagret legislator’s father

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, May 24

The HP High Court today extended the interim anticipatory bail of Hamirpur Independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Rakesh Sharma, the father of Gagret MLA Chaitanya Sharma, till June 10.

Both the bail applications were listed before the court. After hearing the counsel for the parties, Justice Ranjan Sharma extended the period of anticipatory bail till the hearing, listing the matter for June 10.

The police had on March 10 registered a case against the Independent MLA and the father of a Congress rebel over “electoral offences” related to the Rajya Sabha poll, in which six Congress MLAs and three Independents had voted for the BJP candidate.

A case of criminal conspiracy, corrupt practices and undue influence on election was registered at Boileauganj Police Station in Shimla on the complaint of two Congress MLAs.

A case was registered against both of them under Sections 420, 171 A and 171 C, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In their bail application, both have alleged that they are innocent and they have been falsely implicated in this case and that the allegations are politically motivated.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur #Shimla