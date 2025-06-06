DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / High Court extends interim relief to former MD of power corporation

High Court extends interim relief to former MD of power corporation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:58 AM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has extended the interim relief granted to former Managing Director of HP State Power Corporation Harikesh Meena in the case related to the death of Chief Engineer Vimal Negi till June 16.

Advertisement

Justice Virender Singh passed this interim order on an anticipatory bail application filed by Meena.

During the course of hearing, it was informed that the investigation of this case has been transferred to the CBI and in view of this the CBI is a necessary party. On this, the applicant sought permission to file a proper application in these circumstances, which was accepted by the court and the next hearing of this case was scheduled for June 16.

Advertisement

The High Court, while granting interim relief to the applicant Meena, had ordered the investigation team not to take any punitive action against the applicant. In this case, the body of Vimal Negi, the Chief Engineer of HPPCL, who was missing since March 10, was found in Gobindsagar Lake in Bilaspur on March 18.

After Negi went missing, his wife wrote a letter to the Chief Minister and accused the senior officers of the Power Corporation of harassing her husband. Acting on the complaint of Negi’s wife, an FIR was lodged at New Shimla Police Station.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts