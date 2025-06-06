High Court extends interim relief to former MD of power corporation

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has extended the interim relief granted to former Managing Director of HP State Power Corporation Harikesh Meena in the case related to the death of Chief Engineer Vimal Negi till June 16.

Justice Virender Singh passed this interim order on an anticipatory bail application filed by Meena.

During the course of hearing, it was informed that the investigation of this case has been transferred to the CBI and in view of this the CBI is a necessary party. On this, the applicant sought permission to file a proper application in these circumstances, which was accepted by the court and the next hearing of this case was scheduled for June 16.

The High Court, while granting interim relief to the applicant Meena, had ordered the investigation team not to take any punitive action against the applicant. In this case, the body of Vimal Negi, the Chief Engineer of HPPCL, who was missing since March 10, was found in Gobindsagar Lake in Bilaspur on March 18.

After Negi went missing, his wife wrote a letter to the Chief Minister and accused the senior officers of the Power Corporation of harassing her husband. Acting on the complaint of Negi’s wife, an FIR was lodged at New Shimla Police Station.