High Court imposes Rs 50K cost on Himachal Pradesh for avoidable litigation

Shimla, May 11

The HP High Court has imposed Rs 50,000 as cost on the state authorities for unnecessarily dragging an employee into unwarranted and avoidable litigation.

While passing the order, a Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja made it clear that at the first instance the state authorities, including the Finance Department, would bear the cost and thereafter it would be recovered from erring officers/officials irrespective of the fact whether they were serving or retired.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by a Senior Statistical Assistant, Department of Economics and Statistics, who contended that the Finance Department had wrongly rejected a proposal of the Administrative Department to grant the revised pay scale to him and similarly-situated persons.

Allowing the petition, the court observed that “the manner in which different government departments have been working is highly condemnable qua the ignorance of the legal position. The Finance Department is only a wing of the government and cannot impose its authority like a superior authority.”

The court directed the government to re-fix the salary and pension of the petitioner, as per the revised pay scale on the actual basis, and pay interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum on the enhanced amount/arrears to him.

The court directed that the necessary exercise in the matter should be completed within six months and listed the matter for compliance on November 11.

