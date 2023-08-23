HP High Court judgments to be translated into Hindi

Shimla, August 22
The judgments delivered by the HP High Court will now be translated into Hindi. The High Court has started publishing its reportable judgments in Hindi also.
The Hindi translation of important judgments and final orders of the Full Bench and Division Benches, with effect from January 1, 2023, will be made available on the High Court website. Besides, the Hindi translation of single Bench judgments will also be made available on the website.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this
Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments
Lightning, thundershowers and thunderstorms are very likely ...