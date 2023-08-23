HP High Court judgments to be translated into Hindi

Our Correspondent

Shimla, August 22

The judgments delivered by the HP High Court will now be translated into Hindi. The High Court has started publishing its reportable judgments in Hindi also.

The Hindi translation of important judgments and final orders of the Full Bench and Division Benches, with effect from January 1, 2023, will be made available on the High Court website. Besides, the Hindi translation of single Bench judgments will also be made available on the website.

#Shimla