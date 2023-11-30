High Court notice to CS over MLAs allowed to vote in mayoral poll

Our Correspondent

Shimla, November 29

The HP High Court today issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Urban Development) on a petition challenging the decision of the state government to allow local MLAs to vote in the elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the municipal corporations.

While issuing notices, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua directed the government to file its reply and listed the matter for further hearing on March 18, 2024.

The petitioner contended that the recent communication of the state government regarding an amendment to the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, stated that “members of the Legislative Assembly, who are ex-officio councillors of a municipal corporation, have the same voting right as other councillors”.

It was alleged in the petition that the government took an anti-people decision at the last minute to influence the municipal elections. The communication issued on November 23, 2023, gave voting right to the local MLA in the elections of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Petitioner Shailendra Gupta, a Solan resident, said that the government took the decision when the elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Palampur Municipal Corporation were to be held on November 24 and in the Mandi Municipal Corporation on November 25.

