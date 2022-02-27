High Court: Notify transport tribunal by March 29

Our Correspondent

Shimla, February 26

Expressing concern on the lackadaisical attitude of the state government over not notifying the State Transport Appellate Tribunal despite the orders of the court, the High Court yesterday cautioned the authorities that if the order was not complied by March 29, the court would take it seriously.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua granted the last opportunity to the state to notify the constitution of an independent transport tribunal within a month and listed the matter for further hearing on March 29.

The court had observed that despite the series of orders, the government had not taken any decision to set up a tribunal and the matter had been pending before the court for the last four years. In its earlier orders, the court held that the Law Secretary could not discharge the quasi-judicial functions of the tribunal because for him to preside over the tribunal, while simultaneously working as Law Secretary, could give rise to conflict of interest because he may have to be in that capacity to deal with the matter involving the interest of the state.

The court passed this order on a petition alleging therein that no exclusive and separate tribunal had been constituted in the state. —