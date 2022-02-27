High Court: Notify transport tribunal by March 29

Shimla, February 26
Expressing concern on the lackadaisical attitude of the state government over not notifying the State Transport Appellate Tribunal despite the orders of the court, the High Court yesterday cautioned the authorities that if the order was not complied by March 29, the court would take it seriously.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua granted the last opportunity to the state to notify the constitution of an independent transport tribunal within a month and listed the matter for further hearing on March 29.
The court had observed that despite the series of orders, the government had not taken any decision to set up a tribunal and the matter had been pending before the court for the last four years. In its earlier orders, the court held that the Law Secretary could not discharge the quasi-judicial functions of the tribunal because for him to preside over the tribunal, while simultaneously working as Law Secretary, could give rise to conflict of interest because he may have to be in that capacity to deal with the matter involving the interest of the state.
The court passed this order on a petition alleging therein that no exclusive and separate tribunal had been constituted in the state. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine crisis: Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter
The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in h...
'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials PM Modi
Britain’s defence ministry estimated that the bulk of the Ru...
Mission airlift: Second Air India flight with 250 nationals from Ukraine lands in Delhi
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the ev...
Contact Indian officials on border: Embassy
ndia has set up camp offices at several border crossings
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...