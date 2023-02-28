High Court of Himachal Pradesh resumes full working after winter vacation

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, February 27
The High Court of Himachal Pradesh resumed its full working from today after the winter vacation. During winter break, the Chief Justice had constituted vacation bench to hear urgent cases.
As per new roster with effect from today, the Acting Chief Justice Sabina has constituted two division benches for taking up the matters pertaining to division bench and five single benches. Only on Friday all the Judges, including Acting Chief Justice, will sit in single bench after lunch.
With a view to expedite the final hearing, regular hearing matters will be taken up on every Thursday and for this purpose two division benches and five single benches have been constituted.
