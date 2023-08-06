High Court orders attachment of Education Secy’s salary

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, August 5

The HP High Court has taken a serious note of the non-compliance of its orders and directed the Chief Secretary to attach the salary of the Secretary, Education Department.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Bipin Chander Negi passed the order on a petition filed by two persons who contended that despite court directions, the Education Department was not releasing financial benefits to them.

The petitioners contended that they had superannuated from privately-run educational institutions, which the state government had taken over, and were entitled to financial benefits like gratuity and leave encashment.

They said that the court had ruled in their favour and directed the government to release consequential benefits to them. When the financial benefits were not released to them despite the court verdict, they again approached the High Court for the execution of the orders.

While passing the order, the court observed, “The Secretary, Education Department, has failed to ensure the implementation of the court orders though he was granted an opportunity. Therefore, the court is constrained to take a coercive measure for ensuring the implementation of its orders.”

The Bench made it clear that “on the persuasive request of the Senior Additional Advocate General appearing for the respondents, they are taking a lenient view and instead of directing civil imprisonment or detention of the officer concerned, only directing the attachment of his salary. Hence, the salary of the Secretary (Education) has been ordered to be attached till further order.”

The court directed the Chief Secretary to ensure the attachment of salary within two days positively.

