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Home / Himachal Pradesh / High court orders curb on commercial activity, noise at Renuka Ji sanctuary

High court orders curb on commercial activity, noise at Renuka Ji sanctuary

The court also ordered that special care be taken to ensure that stalls are wound up within three days of the closing of the fair and that complete cleaning is carried out

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:21 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court. File photo
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the Sirmaur district administration to ensure proper waste management, restrict commercial activity near Parshuram Tal, and curb noise pollution in the wildlife sanctuary area at Renuka Ji in Sirmaur district.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi passed the orders. The matter has now been listed for December 15, 2026. The court directed the amicus curiae in the case to visit Renuka Ji before and after the Renuka fair, to be held later this month, along with officials from Pollution Control Board and Wildlife Department.

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The court also ordered that special care be taken to ensure that stalls are wound up within three days of the closing of the fair and that complete cleaning is carried out. Responsibility should also be fixed on the persons occupying the stalls, who will give a certificate stating that they have cleaned the premises they had occupied.

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The court observed that the amicus curiae had rightly pointed out that all commercial activities should be restricted to the mela ground and that there should be no installation of tents or commercial activity around Parshuram Tal.

The court ordered that no loudspeakers or amplified sound should be permitted within the sanctuary limits and that it would be the responsibility of Forest Department, along with the police, to ensure that there is no such violation. It ordered that it be ensured that no amplified sound is used and that all cultural stages are set up outside the sanctuary, that a silence zone is maintained around the lakefront temples, and that daily noise readings are taken by Pollution Control Board.

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It has also been ordered that no commercial activity be allowed within a buffer of less than 100 metres around Renuka Ji Lake and Parshuram Tal, including along the parikrama route, so that pilgrims visiting the place can walk around the site with a view of the tal, which is currently being blocked by stalls.

Regarding encroachments, the court said it was a matter of dismay that the order had been passed way back on February 11, 2011, but the officials concerned had slept over the matter. The court directed that the proceedings be completed at the earliest.

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