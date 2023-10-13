High Court: Pension not a bounty, but post-retirement succour

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, October 12

The HP High Court has ruled that pension is not a bounty and is earned after rendering long satisfactory service. It is a social security plan consistent with the social-economic requirements of the Constitution. It is a succor for the post-retirement period.

The court held this while dealing with an issue whether services rendered on a daily wage basis by employees before their regularisation/ grant of work charge status were to be taken into consideration for the purpose of counting their qualifying service for the grant of pension.

While allowing the appeal, a Division Bench of Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Bipin Chander Negi observed that “the claim herein is with respect to the counting of service as rendered on a daily wage basis before the regularisation/ grant of work charge status towards the qualifying service for the grant of pension. For the said adjudication what is relevant is the period rendered towards daily wage by the employee concerned, irrespective of the status of the employee, Class III or IV”.

The court directed the state government to extend all benefits of pension to the petitioner within one month. However, it clarified in the order that the petitioner would be entitled to monetary benefits three years prior to the date of filing of the petition.

The appellant contended before the court that he was engaged as a fitter on a daily wage basis in the Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) Department in 1991. His services were regularised in 2002 and he superannuated in 2010 after rendering regular services for eight years. The minimum qualifying period of service for the grant of pension is 10 years of regular service. He was seeking the counting of service rendered on the daily wage basis before regularisation towards the qualifying service for the grant of pension.

However the counsel for the state contended that the petitioner approached the court with a delay of 12 years. The court rejected the contention of the state and observed that “the claim of pension is a recurring cause of action. The petitioner is an employee and belongs to a lower hierarchy in service. Delay in filing the present petition will dis-entitle the petitioner for the grant of interest but he will definitely be entitled to monetary benefits prospectively.”

