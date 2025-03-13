High Court provides relief to govt employees

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has restrained the state from recovering the financial benefits given to the petitioners.

The state government had issued a notification on February 27, 2025 under the Government Employees Recruitment and Service Conditions Act 2024 and issued orders to recover the financial benefits given to the employees by reducing their salary.

A division bench of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja has ordered “no recovery whatsoever shall be effected from the petitioners on the basis of notification issued on February, 27”. The court passed this interim order after the petition filed by assistant lecturers serving in various colleges.

The petitioners have also challenged the Government Employees Recruitment and Service Conditions Act 2024, which came into force from February 20, 2025, in the petition.

The state government had issued a notification, deciding to withdraw the benefits of salary, seniority, and promotion and to make financial recovery from those employees whose services were regularized after December 12, 2003.

While passing this interim order the court also issued notice to the government and sought a reply within three weeks.