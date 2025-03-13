DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / High Court provides relief to govt employees

High Court provides relief to govt employees

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has restrained the state from recovering the financial benefits given to the petitioners. The state government had issued a notification on February 27, 2025 under the Government Employees Recruitment and Service Conditions Act 2024 and...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Shimla, Updated At : 07:34 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has restrained the state from recovering the financial benefits given to the petitioners.

The state government had issued a notification on February 27, 2025 under the Government Employees Recruitment and Service Conditions Act 2024 and issued orders to recover the financial benefits given to the employees by reducing their salary.

A division bench of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja has ordered “no recovery whatsoever shall be effected from the petitioners on the basis of notification issued on February, 27”. The court passed this interim order after the petition filed by assistant lecturers serving in various colleges.

Advertisement

The petitioners have also challenged the Government Employees Recruitment and Service Conditions Act 2024, which came into force from February 20, 2025, in the petition.

The state government had issued a notification, deciding to withdraw the benefits of salary, seniority, and promotion and to make financial recovery from those employees whose services were regularized after December 12, 2003.

Advertisement

While passing this interim order the court also issued notice to the government and sought a reply within three weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper