High Court pulls up Centre, Himachal govt over low CSR spending in hill state

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has expressed serious concern over the alleged failure of companies and public sector undertakings to ensure adequate Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending in the state, particularly towards post-disaster rehabilitation.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi directed the state government and the Central Government to file fresh affidavits detailing steps taken pursuant to earlier directions and additional measures proposed to ensure strict compliance with statutory CSR provisions. The court also sought the details of measures proposed to ensure greater CSR participation in disaster relief and rehabilitation.

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The Bench took note of an affidavit filed by the state through the Chief Secretary on June 23 and observed that the state was still examining models adopted by Uttarakhand and Odisha to secure CSR participation in post-disaster rehabilitation. The affidavit stated that damage caused due to disasters in the preceding three financial years had been assessed at around Rs 17,428 crore, against which only Rs 4,427.68 crore had been spent on relief, repair and restoration, leaving an apparent gap of around Rs 13,001 crore.

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The court noted that though CSR obligations and expenditure by companies were substantial, the amount actually spent in Himachal was comparatively low. It also took note of the state having raised the issue of non-compliance by companies with the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

In 81 cases, the requisite information regarding the amount payable had not been furnished, the court was informed. The Bench also flagged discrepancies between the data submitted by the state and the Central

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Government. While the Central Government’s affidavit provided the details of 313 companies for 2023-24, the corresponding figures for 2024-25 and 2025-26 were not furnished.

The court was particularly concerned about the absence of detailed information regarding Central PSUs, including the NTPC, NHPC, SJVN, Powergrid, PFC, REC, THDC, NEEPCO, GRID-India and NHAI. The Bench observed that the CSR compliance involved a binding statutory duty and neither the Central Government nor the state could evade responsibility by passing it to the other. The matter has been listed for hearing on September 22.