High Court rejects bail application of accused in paper leak case

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, September 14

The HP High Court has rejected the bail plea of Nitin Azad, who was allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy with other accused persons in the leaking of a question paper and its sale for money.

While passing the order, Justice Sushil Kukreja observed, “The offence is against society as due to the said huge scam, the career of thousands of candidates for the post of Junior Office Assistant (JOA) (IT), Post Code 965 has been ruined. Such scandals are therefore considered an anathema to public and social interest.”

The court held that “the grant of bail depends upon the facts and circumstances of each case and a balance has to be struck between the right to individual liberty and the interest of society”.

The court rejected the bail application observing that “due to this act of the petitioner-accused, the faith of people on the government and the recruitment agency has been shaken and public confidence in the system has been undermined. Keeping in view the sensitivity and seriousness of the offence, if he is released on bail, a wrong message will travel in society and other youths will be motivated towards illegal means of passing examinations.”

The prosecution had alleged that the petitioner was the son of main accused Uma Azad, who was working as senior assistant in the secrecy branch of the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, and she, in connivance with her son Nitin Azad (petitioner) and other co-accused, had taken out the question papers and answer keys of various selection examinations, including the examination to the post of JOA (IT) Code No. 965. An FIR was registered against the accused persons at Hamirpur with regard to the leak of question paper and its sale for money.

