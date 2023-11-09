High Court starts hearing cases via video conference

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, November 8

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has introduced a hybrid mode of conducting cases by permitting lawyers to assist or address courts through video conferencing, besides the regular mode of physical hearing.

In the cause list, video conferencing links for hybrid hearing for all courts, including three Division Benches and all Single Judge Benches of the HP High Court, have been provided.

As per a circular by the court issued in this regard, the video conferencing links for all courts along with the contact numbers of technical persons have been displayed on the “Cause list” page available on the website of the High Court. Advocates, litigants and public at large can join the video conference mode of hearing by using these links.

