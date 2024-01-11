High Court stays Gaggal airport expansion till next hearing

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 10

The Himachal High Court has stayed the Gaggal airport expansion project in Kangra district till next hearing in the case on February 29. A Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order yesterday on a civil writ petition (CWP) filed by members of the Gaggal Airport Expansion Affected Society Welfare Committee.

The advocates for the petitioners pleaded in the court that a techno economic feasibility report submitted by WAPCOS for the expansion of the Gaggal airport was a shoddy work. They also placed before the court the minutes of a meeting held on December 2, 2023, under the chairmanship of the Director Tourism, in which an observation was made that the techno economic feasibility report submitted by WAPCOS was a shoddy work and need to be rejected.

The petitioners stated that having regard to the fact that the government was reconsidering the matter, it would not be proper at this stage to permit the state to proceed with taking possession of the land notified for acquisition or demolish structures there or proceed with the relief and rehabilitation process till the next date of hearing.

Neeraj Gupta, senior counsel, said that some steps taken under the relief and rehabilitation process would not affect the rights of persons, who were likely to be affected by land acquisition.

The Bench observed that “there is a possibility that the state government may revisit its own decision to proceed with the expansion of the Gaggal airport after examining all aspects of the matter. In such an event, there is every possibility of time and expenses spent on the hearing on relief and rehabilitation going waste”.

The court ordered status quo in all respects with regard to the relief and rehabilitation process as well as taking possession of the land notified for acquisition or demolition of structures located on the land notified for acquisition, till the next date of hearing on February 29.

Meanwhile, Hansraj Chaudhary, general secretary of the Gaggal Airport Expansion Affected Society Welfare Committee, welcomed the court decision. He alleged that the state government was proceeding with the airport project hastily, thus causing harassment to 2,500 families who would be displaced due to it.

