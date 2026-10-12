High Court stays order assigning HPU Vice-Chancellor’s duties to Dean, Registrar

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has kept in abeyance an order issued by the Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) through which the duties of the Vice-Chancellor, during his foreign tour, were assigned to the Dean of Studies, Prof BK Shivram, and Registrar Jyoti Rana, instead of Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajinder Verma. Justice Sandeep Sharma passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Prof Verma, who contended that he continued to hold the office of Pro Vice-Chancellor though his three-year tenure had lapsed, as no successor had been appointed.

The court stated that Prof Verma had been appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor for three years through an office order dated June 3, 2023, and had assumed charge on June 7, 2023. Though his term had expired on June 6, 2026, in view of the proviso to Section 12-D(2) of the Act, and no successor appointed till date, the petitioner continued to hold office.

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The court stated that the university was not following the notifications issued on June 7, 2023, requiring matters to be placed before the Vice-Chancellor through the Pro Vice-Chancellor after the expiry of Prof Verma’s tenure. He was also not being invited to meetings of the university’s statutory bodies and authorities though he continued to hold office, the court observed.

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The court held that there was no provision under the Act debarring a Pro Vice-Chancellor, who continued to hold office, from performing the duties attached to his post. It observed that the assignment of the Vice-Chancellor’s duties to the Dean of Studies and the Registrar could not have been made under Section 12-D(2) of the Act.

The court granted the university two weeks to file its reply and directed it that the impugned office order would remain in abeyance until the next hearing. It ordered that Prof Verma would continue to perform the duties of Pro Vice-Chancellor as he had been doing before the expiry of his tenure.