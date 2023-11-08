High Court summons Finance, Education Secys over meagre funds for upkeep of schools

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, November 7

Taking serious note on the issue of keeping a meagre budget for the maintenance of schools, the HP High Court today directed the Finance Secretary and the Education Secretary to appear before the court on November 22.

While passing this direction, a division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua has sought explanation from both the secretaries for making very small budgetary provision for 2023-24 of Rs 2.5 crore.

The court further observed that according to the latest status report filed by the Director Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, minor repairs are required in 3034 classrooms and major repairs are required in 1512 classrooms. Despite that a very small budgetary provision has been made in this financial year for the maintenance of the government Schools. Both the secretaries have been summoned before the court on November 22.

The court passed this order on a Public Interest Litigation regarding proper maintenance of schools. In its earlier order, the court had sought details of primary and middle government schools from the state government and what is the annual budget for maintenance of schools.

In compliance to this order, the Director Higher Education has filed a status report informing therein that minor repairs are required in 3034 classrooms and major repairs are required in 1512 classrooms and the state government has made budgetary provision for 2023-24 of Rs 2.5 crore.

