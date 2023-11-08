High Court summons Finance, Education Secys over meagre funds for upkeep of schools

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, November 7
Taking serious note on the issue of keeping a meagre budget for the maintenance of schools, the HP High Court today directed the Finance Secretary and the Education Secretary to appear before the court on November 22.
While passing this direction, a division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua has sought explanation from both the secretaries for making very small budgetary provision for 2023-24 of Rs 2.5 crore.
The court further observed that according to the latest status report filed by the Director Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, minor repairs are required in 3034 classrooms and major repairs are required in 1512 classrooms. Despite that a very small budgetary provision has been made in this financial year for the maintenance of the government Schools. Both the secretaries have been summoned before the court on November 22.
The court passed this order on a Public Interest Litigation regarding proper maintenance of schools. In its earlier order, the court had sought details of primary and middle government schools from the state government and what is the annual budget for maintenance of schools.
In compliance to this order, the Director Higher Education has filed a status report informing therein that minor repairs are required in 3034 classrooms and major repairs are required in 1512 classrooms and the state government has made budgetary provision for 2023-24 of Rs 2.5 crore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...