High Court tells police to file status report of probe

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, December 5

The Himachal Pradesh High Court today directed the Kangra ASP and the Shimla SP to place on record the status of the investigation of the FIR lodged by Palampur businessman Nishant Kumar Sharma by the next date of hearing. The court passed this order on a petition by the businessman seeking police protection.

During the course of hearing, the status report has been filed by the Kangra SP mentioning therein that the investigation of this case would be further conducted by Bir Bahadur, Kangra ASP.

After perusing the same, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua has taken the same on record and listed the matter for further hearing on December 14. The Kangra Police had registered an FIR in this case after the intervention of the HC.

Nishant in a mail to the HC had said he along with his family face threat to life as there was an attack on him in Gurugram as well as in McLeodganj. He sought court intervention on the ground that he needed protection from powerful people as he was living in constant fear of being killed.

While taking up the matter suo motu in its earlier order, the court had sought reports from the SPs of Kangra and Shimla districts on the issue.

The case has been in the news as DGP Sanjay Kundu had filed an FIR against Nishant Sharma, accusing him of trying to defame and tarnish his image by dragging his name in the complaint.

