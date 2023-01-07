High Court to PWD Secy: Furnish details of road projects

Our Correspondent

Shimla, January 6

Taking serious note of the non-completion of the Theog bypass, the HP High Court yesterday directed the Secretary (PWD) to furnish details of all cases/projects being carried out by the state PWD wherein budgetary allocations have been made along with status report/stage of such projects.

Passing this direction, a Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh observed, “It is rather shocking that the Theog bypass, which is otherwise required to be completed within two years i.e. on June 15, 2019, has not yet been completed to date.”

The court said, “Though the respondent state had tried to explain the delay, we are not at all satisfied with it. We are repeatedly coming across cases where the HP PWD, despite there being financial sanction for the projects, has not even initiated the tender process. One such case is the tarring and metalling of the road to the Dodra- Kwar area, where we are informed that the budgetary allocations have been made but the tenders have not been awarded.”

The court passed this order on a petition regarding the encroachments made on the highways.

On the previous date of hearing, the court had directed the Engineer-In-Chief to file the list of all such cases where the orders of evictions have attained finality and yet the encroachers are still squatting on the government land and in compliance to this order the officer has filed an affidavit mentioning details therein of encroachments. In compliance to this direction the officer has filed his affidavit furnishing the details of the encroachments made on the highways.

The court today further directed the state officials to furnish names of the persons, who they claim to have been evicted along with their addresses and listed the matter for further hearing on January 12.