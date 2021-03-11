High Court treats letter against stone crusher as PIL, villagers elated

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 23

Residents of Bathan panchayat in Thural tehsil today welcomed the decision of the Himachal Pradesh High Court to treat as Public Interest Litigation (PIL) their letter written to the Chief Justice opposing the setting up of a stone crusher in their area.

Panchayat pradhan Seema Devi and up-pardhan Sat Pal, while addressing mediapersons here today, said that a Division Bench of Chief Justice Mohammed Rafiq and Justice Sandeep Sharma took suo moto cognizance of the letter written by the residents of Thural and treated it as a PIL. They added that the villagers in the letter had opposed the setting up of a stone crusher in their village in violation of rules.

They said that for the past two years, the villagers were fighting against the grant of permission by the state government to set up a stone crusher in their village. The firm concerned had sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the panchayat twice which was declined. However, still the local authorities were pressing them to grant the NOC.

They said that stone crushers affect the environment. Hence, no one in the village was in favor of setting up of the stone crusher. When the state authorities failed to accept their demand, they filed an application signed by the villagers in the High Court.

They said that they had apprised the High Court that if the crusher was set up in the village, it would be injurious to human health and result in environmental degradation. Besides, the stone crusher would pollute the Neugal river. They added that the adjoining four panchayats had already lodged a protest in this regard with the authorities concerned.

“While treating the letter of the villagers as a PIL, the High Court sought replies from the state authorities, including the Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, and the Pollution Control Board within two weeks. The next date of hearing has been fixed for June 15,” they added.