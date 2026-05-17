High-stakes contest in Solan as Congress, BJP battle rebels

Congress and BJP candidates are set for a direct contest in most of the wards of the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC), while rebel candidates are likely to influence the outcome in at least four wards.

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Despite concerted efforts by both parties to prevail upon the rebels, the BJP is expected to face the maximum setback from dissidents in wards 2, 3 and 7.

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The Congress appears to be in a relatively stronger position, as one of its two rebels has withdrawn from the contest. The party is likely to face a split in votes only in Ward No. 12, where outgoing Mayor Usha Sharma is contesting as an Independent after being denied the party ticket. A triangular contest is on the cards, with Congress nominee Ishwar Dutta and BJP candidate Priyanka Aggarwal also in the fray.

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The BJP is facing a tough challenge from Independent candidates such as Ramesh Chand in Ward No. 2, Gaurav in Ward No. 3, and Rampal and Mukesh Verma in Ward No. 7. To strengthen its campaign, the party has roped in senior leaders, including former Union Minister and MP Anurag Thakur, MPs Suresh Kashyap and Sikander Kumar.

Seeking voter support, the Congress has focused on its development agenda, while the BJP has raised issues such as lack of funds affecting civic infrastructure like water supply, sewerage and garbage management, as well as the alleged scam in the Baghat Urban Cooperative Bank in Solan.

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After a hectic two-week campaign in which several Cabinet Ministers and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu sought votes for the Congress, party candidates went door-to-door on the final day, appealing for votes.

The BJP candidates were also seen engaging with voters in their respective wards in a last-ditch effort to turn the tide in their favour. Having lost the MC elections in 2021, the saffron party is aiming to improve its performance this time. It had won only seven of the 17 seats in 2021 despite being in power in the state at the time.

A total of 34,147 voters will exercise their franchise in the Solan Municipal Corporation elections, including 16,872 female voters. As many as 36 polling booths have been set up across 17 wards. Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said six wards have been declared sensitive, adding that polling parties have been dispatched to their respective locations.