High-tech hospital in each medical block planned

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 15

The state government will set up a high tech hospital having all modern facilities in each medical block of the state. Reviewing the working of the Health Department here today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said these hospitals would have the capacity of 50-100 beds and have specialist doctors with adequate para-medical staff and high diagnostic labs.

“The strengthening of block level hospitals would pave the way for providing specialized medical care to the patients,” he said.

The 50-bed critical care blocks would be set up in government medical colleges along with the hospitals at Dharamsala, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Una, Solan, Manali, Kullu and Mandi, said the Chief Minister. “Adequate staff strength with specialized doctors, allied health professionals and supporting staff would be deputed in these health institutions to provide emergency healthcare facilities to the patients,” he added.

He said the government was committed to introducing modern technology in health sector. Five specialist robotic surgery facilities would be introduced in government medical colleges at Hamirpur, Tanda (Kangra), IGMC (Shimla) and Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (Chamiyana).

He said that there would be no shortage of funds for the health sector. “The construction work of hostels and type-IV residences of Chamba Medical College would be completed by April, 2023, while the construction works of Hospital Block by July, 2023,” he said.

The government was committed to providing the best working atmosphere to doctors for better service delivery, he added.