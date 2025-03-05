DT
PT
High-tech labs to be set up in state, says Shandil

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said here today that hi-tech testing laboratories would be established in the state and existing laboratories would be strengthened so that they could perform high volume tests.

He said this while chairing a meeting of a Cabinet sub-committee to work out the modalities for reviewing and strengthening Rogi Kalyan Samitis (RKS) in the state. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma attended the meeting.

The Health Minister said that the services provided by the samitis would be improved significantly for the welfare of the people of the state. Besides, the Cabinet sub-committee asked the samitis to work on resource generation and optimum utilisation of its resources. Various other matters were discussed at the meeting and a report on it would be tabled for approval before the Cabinet, said Shandil.

The minister added that the government was focusing on improving and strengthening the healthcare system in the state by making health services speedy and more reliable with world class infrastructure in all institutions. “For this, a complete overhaul of the healthcare system is being done. Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans are being opened at 69 places, which will ensure state-of-the-art treatment to the people of the state in their constituencies,” said Shandil.

Health Secretary M. Sudha Devi, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Priyanka Verma, Director Health Services Prakash Chand Dharoch and Director Medical Education Rakesh Sharma attended the meeting.

