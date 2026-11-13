Higher MSP gives barley cultivation a fresh push in Pangi

Barley cultivation is gaining popularity in the tribal Pangi valley of Chamba district, with the state government's decision to raise the minimum support price (MSP) of naturally-grown barley to Rs 8,000 per quintal encouraging farmers to return to the traditional crop from cash crops such as peas and potatoes.

As many as 156 farmers have registered 412 quintals of naturally-grown barley with the Agriculture Department for procurement this year. The response marks a significant increase from 2025, when 34 farmers sold 99.74 quintals at Rs 6,000 per quintal, earning a total of Rs 5.98 lakh. Procurement of the registered produce is scheduled to begin this week.

The government declared Pangi the state's first natural farming subdivision on April 15, 2025, and introduced assured procurement of naturally-grown barley to provide remunerative returns and promote chemical-free agriculture. The MSP was subsequently increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per quintal.

Naresh Kumar, Subject Matter Specialist (Agriculture), Pangi, said the higher support price had made barley an attractive crop for farmers. The department was also guiding growers in adopting natural farming practices, preparing and using natural inputs, and managing crop diseases.

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Over the past one-and-a-half years, awareness camps have been organised in all 19 gram panchayats to familiarise farmers with natural farming techniques. Agricultural implements are also being provided at a 50 per cent subsidy to reduce cultivation costs.

Officiating Resident Commissioner Amandeep Singh said assured procurement at remunerative rates was providing farmers with greater financial security and strengthening the rural economy. The initiative had encouraged more growers to bring land under barley cultivation instead of depending on uncertain open-market prices.

Farmers Ram Kumar and Rakesh Kumar of Sural panchayat, Sher Singh of Hudan panchayat and Chain Singh of Chask Bhatori said government support and technical guidance had encouraged them to expand barley cultivation. They said low market prices had earlier made it difficult to recover production costs.

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The administration is also promoting naturally-grown apples through specially branded Pangi Apple packaging boxes. The government has fixed support prices for other naturally-grown crops as well: maize at Rs 5,000, wheat at Rs 8,000, raw turmeric at Rs 15,000 and ginger at Rs 3,000 per quintal. The initiative aims to improve farm incomes, reduce dependence on middlemen and revive traditional agriculture in the remote valley.