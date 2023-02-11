Higher outlay spurs railway infrastructure upgrade hopes in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 10

A higher allocation of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the Railways in the Union Budget has given rise to the expectations that the rail network and infrastructure in Himachal will also improve.

Satish Sharma, a resident of Kangra, says political leaders as well as common people have been demanding expansion of the railway network in the state. “The Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge railway line was laid during the British era. The people of the region have been requesting the Central Government to either convert this narrow gauge line to board gauge or connect Kangra to the Una-Talwara broad gauge railway line,” he adds.

Sanjeev Gandhi, general secretary of the Smart City Dharamsala Hotel and Restaurant Association, says that the demand for better railway connectivity to Himachal had been pending for a long time. Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar had proposed that it was important even from the security point of view that Pathankot was connected to Manali with a broad gauge railway line. “We hope that the higher budgetary allocation for the Railways will also benefit Himachal Pradesh,” he adds.

Traffic on the Pathankot to Jogindernagar railway line in Mandi district was suspended after the bridge over the Chakki river collapsed last year. The work on the Nangal-Una-Talwara rail line has not been completed for the past 40 years. The Una-Amb railway line is the only broad gauge line in Himachal and the work to extend it to Talwara in Punjab is under way.

The work on the Bhanupali-Bilaspur broad gauge railway line has started. The industry has been demanding railway connectivity to Baddi (Solan) and Tahliwal (Una) areas.