Higher pay scale benefit for Himachal employees after 2-year job

Shimla, April 3

Government employees, working in different departments prior to January 3, 2022, and being deprived of higher pay scale, will be given scales on the pattern of other employees on the completion of two years of regular service, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here today.

He was speaking at the Karamchari Mahasammelan organised by the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation here.

Asserting that most employees on an average got a hike of 12 to 15 per cent after the release of the revised scales and pension had also been hiked, the CM said financial benefits of Rs 7,801 crore had been given to employees from 2018 to 2022.

The pensioners, who retired before 2016 got an increase of 15 to 20 per cent in pension while around 40,000, who retired after 2016, would get the benefit of the revised pension soon.

Counting the benefits given to the employees, he said daily wages were increased from Rs 210 to Rs 350, 12 per cent annual interim relief had been given to employees and pensioners during the government’s tenure.

While the Punjab gave only 5 per cent interim relief to employees, the Himachal Government had given 21 per cent interim relief to them, he added.

Virtually rejecting the demand for revival of the old pension scheme (OPS), he said the contribution of the state government for the new pension scheme (NPS) employees had been increased from 10 per cent to 14 per cent, benefiting more than one lakh employees and death gratuity were also being given to them on a par with OPS employees. The government has also increased the upper limit of death gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The government had also increased the honorarium of para-workers, including anganwadi workers, ASHA workers SMC teachers, mini anganwadi workers, anganwadi helpers, tailoring teachers, mid-day meal workers, water carriers of the Education Department, water guards, multipurpose workers of the Jal Shakti Department, pump operators, panchayat chowkidars, revenue chowkidars and revenue lambardars from the financial year, he added.