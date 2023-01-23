Higher peaks don thick blanket of snow, orchardists elated

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, JANUARY 22

The higher peaks of the region wore a thick white blanket of snow following recent snowfall, while the rain in the lower areas has brought moisture to the soil.

Due to lack of moisture in the fields before the snowfall, the orchardists were unable to make pits and plant new plants. But now after the snowfall, the horticulturists have started the work in their orchards. As the weather cleared yesterday, the horticulturists turned to their orchards to apply ‘chaubatia paste’ on the pruned plants.

Apple crop needs snow for better yield Apple crop is sensitive to the growing conditions and requires temperatures less than 7°C for 800 to 1600 hours yearly for the better yield and keep various diseases at bay. Snow also hampers the growth of harmful insects found in the soil, which keeps the plants healthy. —Nakul Khullar, An orchardist

Agriculturists and experts said that snowfall and rain were necessary for the main cash crop here because of snow in January the soil is able to retain moisture till the month of June.

Mahender Upadhayay, president, Kullu Fruit Growers Association, said that the rain would prove ‘sanjeevani’ for apple, pears and other fruit crops and help in revitalising the vegetable crops also.

An orchardist, Nakul Khullar, bestowed with “award of excellence” in horticulture, said the snow was considered a white manure and a boon for apple trees. He added that the recent snowfall in the valley would prove very beneficial for the “chilling hours” required for apple crop, which is beneficial during its blooming and fruition.

“Apple crop is sensitive to the growing conditions and requires temperatures less than 7° C for 800 to 1600 hours yearly for the better yield and keep various diseases at bay. Snow hampers growth of harmful insects found in the soil which keeps the plants healthy,” he said.

Apple crop is the only source of income for 25 per cent of farmers of this district, while for the other 50 per cent it sums up to 70 percent of their income and for the remaining 25 percent, it is about 30 percent of the income source.

Dr BM Chauhan, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, Kullu said that the snow reduces the chances of spreading diseases like canker, scale, woolly aphid, root rot etc in the orchards. He said, “The snowfall will also reduce the number of rats in the orchards as a large number of them die after dip in temperature. The rats damage the roots of apple plants in orchards as they are sweet and soft.”

He advised the orchardists to apply ‘chaubatia paste’ on pruned apple plants. He said that there was adequate moisture in the soil and the orchardists should give the required organic and other fertilizers in fields.