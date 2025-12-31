DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh receive snow

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh receive snow

Light snow is witnessed in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu districts, bringing cheer to locals as well as tourists

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:47 PM Dec 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

With the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh witnessing light snow on Wednesday, the state received the first snow of the season, ending the prolonged dry spell in the state at several places.

Advertisement

Light snow was witnessed in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu districts, bringing cheer to locals as well as tourists.

Advertisement

As per the State’s Meteorological Department, snow and rain are likely to continue across the state till January 2 after which the state will experience dry weather conditions till January 4.

Advertisement

While the weather will continue to remain dry in plains, low and mid hills of the state, the higher reaches will again witness snow along with rain on January 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, very light precipitation at isolated places was observed over the high hills of the state during the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

Minimum temperatures in most of the places in the state were 2°C to 5°C above normal and were in the range of minus 3°C to 11°C. Similarly, maximum temperatures were also 3°C above normal and were in the range of 3°C to 19°C.

Shimla recorded 8.7°C as minimum temperature while Dharamsala recorded 6.8°C. Minimum temperature in Manali was 6.7°C, Mandi 6.2°C, Kangra 7.8°C, Solan 5.2°C, Bilaspur 6.9°C, Hamirpur 6.6°C, Kalpa 2.1°C, Sundernagar 4.8°C, Bhuntar 5.1°C, Nahan and Una 7°C each, Kufri 7.1°C, Kasauli 10.9°C, Paonta Sahib 10°C, Narkanda 5°C and Reckong Peo 4.5°C.

Solan with 19.5°C as maximum temperature was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded minus 3.4°C.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts