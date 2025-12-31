Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh receive snow

With the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh witnessing light snow on Wednesday, the state received the first snow of the season, ending the prolonged dry spell in the state at several places.

Light snow was witnessed in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu districts, bringing cheer to locals as well as tourists.

As per the State’s Meteorological Department, snow and rain are likely to continue across the state till January 2 after which the state will experience dry weather conditions till January 4.

While the weather will continue to remain dry in plains, low and mid hills of the state, the higher reaches will again witness snow along with rain on January 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, very light precipitation at isolated places was observed over the high hills of the state during the past 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures in most of the places in the state were 2°C to 5°C above normal and were in the range of minus 3°C to 11°C. Similarly, maximum temperatures were also 3°C above normal and were in the range of 3°C to 19°C.

Shimla recorded 8.7°C as minimum temperature while Dharamsala recorded 6.8°C. Minimum temperature in Manali was 6.7°C, Mandi 6.2°C, Kangra 7.8°C, Solan 5.2°C, Bilaspur 6.9°C, Hamirpur 6.6°C, Kalpa 2.1°C, Sundernagar 4.8°C, Bhuntar 5.1°C, Nahan and Una 7°C each, Kufri 7.1°C, Kasauli 10.9°C, Paonta Sahib 10°C, Narkanda 5°C and Reckong Peo 4.5°C.

Solan with 19.5°C as maximum temperature was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded minus 3.4°C.