DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh witness first snow of New Year

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh witness first snow of New Year

The state experienced light snow in the higher reaches on December 31, bringing down the mercury in most parts

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:54 PM Jan 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Fresh snowfall at Gondhala in Lahaul and Spiti on Thursday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The higher reaches of the state witnessed fresh snow, marking the first snow of the New Year and bringing cheer to farmers and orchardists. The state had also experienced light snowfall in the higher reaches on December 31, bringing down the mercury in most parts of the state.

Advertisement

Snowfall occurred in Sissu, Koksar, and other parts of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, along with the higher reaches of Kinnaur, including the remote village of Chitkul and the popular tourist destination of Sangla. The popular hill stations of Manali and Dalhousie also witnessed snowfall, bringing cheer to tourists who had arrived there for their New Year’s celebrations. Videos of people enjoying themselves during the snowfall also made waves on social media. Additionally, snowfall also occurred at the popular tourist spot, Atal Tunnel.

Advertisement

However, Shimla only witnessed a cloudy day and experienced drizzle for a few minutes in the afternoon, partially ending a dry spell of over two months in the town. Kasauli, another popular hill station in Solan district, also experienced rainfall along with hail.

Advertisement

As a precautionary measure, the police have advised tourists not to travel to snow-bound areas. However, dry weather conditions are likely to prevail across the state, as State Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather across the state until January 7.

As a result, minimum temperatures across the state are likely to rise by 2°C to 5°C in the next five days. Similarly, maximum temperatures are also likely to rise by 3°C to 6°C in the same period. Shimla, the state’s capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 4°C, while Dharamsala and Manali recorded 5°C and 5.1°C, respectively.

Advertisement

The minimum temperature in Mandi was 6.7°C, Kangra 5.5°C, Solan 3.2°C, Bilaspur 7.5°C, Hamirpur 5.2°C, Kalpa 2.1°C, Sundernagar 5.8°C, Bhuntar 5°C, Nahan 7.9°C, Una 8.5°C, Kufri 1.5°C, Paonta Sahib 10°C, Narkanda 0.5°C, and Reckong Peo 2.8°C.

With a maximum temperature of 20.3°C, the Bajaura village in Kullu district was the hottest place in the state, while the Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest, recording a minimum temperature of minus 3.4°C.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts