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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Higher rewards show state’s support for athletes: Pathania

Higher rewards show state’s support for athletes: Pathania

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Raghav Guleria
Tribune News Service
Dharamshala, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania.
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Shahpur MLA and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania expressed delight over the substantial increase in prize money for sportspersons, saying the move would encourage the youth and strengthen the sporting culture in the state. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh University Inter-College Football Championship at Government College, Shahpur.

Pathania said the prize money for gold medallists at the Olympics, Winter Olympics and Paralympics had been increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. The award for silver medallists had been raised from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore, while the bronze medal award had been doubled from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. He said a 3 per cent sports quota had been earmarked for the employment of outstanding sportspersons.

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Pathania said Himachali kabaddi players Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur, members of the gold-winning Indian women’s team at the Asian Games, had been announced a reward of Rs 1 crore each by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Cricketer Renuka Thakur would also receive Rs 1 crore.

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MCM DAV Kangra win HPU inter-college football title

MCM DAV College, Kangra, emerged champions in the Himachal Pradesh University Inter-College Football Championship, which concluded at Government College, Shahpur, on Tuesday. Government College, Solan, finished runners-up, while Government College, Una, secured the third position. The championship saw the participation of around 300 players representing 20 colleges from different places.

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