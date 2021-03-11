Himachal: Highest-ever GST collection of Rs 497 crore in April

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

The State Taxes and Excise Department has made the highest-ever single-month collection of Rs 497 crore under the GST in April. The collection has increased from Rs 426 crore in April last year to Rs 497 crore, recording a growth of 17 per cent, a spokesperson of the department said here today.

He said in the financial year 2021-22, the department had exceeded the GST annual targets by approximately Rs 248 crore with the collection of Rs 4,390 crore. The department had envisaged a project for capacity augmentation and revenue enhancement to improve GST collection. The project aimed at improving information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure of the department, he added.

The department was also in the process of establishing a GST training cell for the continuous capacity building of tax officers. The implementation of the departmental restructuring, which had been principally approved by the state Cabinet was expected to provide push to the GST revenue collection in this financial year, he added.

He said the improvement in returns filing, speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and strengthened enforcement continue to be the focus areas for the department. The department remained committed to improving voluntary compliance with time-bound redress of issues of the stakeholders under the Tax Haat Programme, said the spokesperson.