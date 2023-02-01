Highway blocked, 70-year-old patient stuck in Lahaul valley

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 31

A 70-year-old heart patient is stuck in the snowbound Lahaul valley as the traffic on the Manali-Leh highway remains disrupted between Manali and Keylong since Sunday due to heavy snowfall near Atal Tunnel.

BRO men at work BRO men are working overtime to restore traffic on the highway. The patient will be shifted to Kullu as soon as traffic is restored. Sumit Khimta, Lahaul-spiti DC

The patient is undergoing treatment at District Hospital, Keylong, in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. His condition is deteriorating, which forced the hospital authorities at Keylong to refer him to the Regional Hospital, Kullu, for better treatment.

Chief Medical Officer, Lahaul and Spiti, Dr Roshan Lal said, “The condition of the patient is not good. He has been referred to the Kullu hospital for better treatment. Due to the blocking of the highway between Manali and Keylong, he could not be taken to Kullu today. We are waiting for a green signal from the Border Roads Organisation authorities engaged in clearing the road.”