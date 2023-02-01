Highway blocked, 70-year-old patient stuck in Lahaul valley

Mandi, January 31
A 70-year-old heart patient is stuck in the snowbound Lahaul valley as the traffic on the Manali-Leh highway remains disrupted between Manali and Keylong since Sunday due to heavy snowfall near Atal Tunnel.
BRO men at work
BRO men are working overtime to restore traffic on the highway. The patient will be shifted to Kullu as soon as traffic is restored. Sumit Khimta, Lahaul-spiti DC
The patient is undergoing treatment at District Hospital, Keylong, in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. His condition is deteriorating, which forced the hospital authorities at Keylong to refer him to the Regional Hospital, Kullu, for better treatment.
Chief Medical Officer, Lahaul and Spiti, Dr Roshan Lal said, “The condition of the patient is not good. He has been referred to the Kullu hospital for better treatment. Due to the blocking of the highway between Manali and Keylong, he could not be taken to Kullu today. We are waiting for a green signal from the Border Roads Organisation authorities engaged in clearing the road.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget
Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana
Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified
Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...
Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal
Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...
Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways
Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...