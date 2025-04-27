DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Highway closure near Banog for rock-cutting

Highway closure near Banog for rock-cutting

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
Mandi District Magistrate Apoorv Devgan has ordered the temporary closure of national highways near Banog village in Kotli subdivision due to rock-cutting work.

The construction company, facing extremely hard rock formations, sought permission for the closure through the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Civil), Kotli.

The Superintendent of Police, Mandi, confirmed there are no alternative routes, making the closure necessary for safety and efficiency. Exercising powers under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the District Magistrate directed that traffic will be halted near Banog during two daily time slots: 10 am to 12 noon and 10 pm to 2 am.

These restrictions will remain effective for 30 days from the notification date. Authorities have urged travellers and transporters to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

