Highway damaged, bridge washed away

Our Correspondent

Chamba, August 11

Heavy rains damaged the Chamba-Bharmour-Hadsar highway and various other roads in the Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district today. The district administration has advised pilgrims and passengers heading to Manimahesh to suspend their journey until the roads were repaired.

The officials said a bridge and two watermills on Sanghi nullah were washed away due to downpour in Holi valley of the subdivision this morning. They added that roads near Praghala nullah and Aala nullah in Bharmour area have also been damaged while the highway had been blocked by heavy landslides, boulders and debris at several points.

The restoration work had started but it might take two-three days to restore vehicular movement on the roads, officials added.

Meanwhile, losses of over Rs 2 crore had been reported due to damage to the public and private property in Kandhwara, Daand, Gulel areas of Salooni sub-division of the district.

Efforts to restore the roads, water and electricity supply in the area were underway, officials said.