Hike honorarium, ASHA workers urge CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 27

Members of the ASHA Workers’ Union met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today and requested him to increase their honorarium and also frame a separate policy for them.

ASHA workers, who have been rendering services in remote areas, said that successive state governments had not fulfilled their long-standing demand for fixing minimum wages. President of the union Satya Ranta said, “We have urged the Chief Minister to sympathetically look into our demands, keeping in consideration our contribution to the fight against Covid-19, especially in rural areas of the state.”

The Chief Minister appreciated their role in the implementation of government health schemes at the grass-roots level. He also lauded their efforts in working whole-heartedly during the pandemic. He assured them that the government would address all their genuine issues on priority.