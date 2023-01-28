Hike honorarium, ASHA workers urge CM

Shimla, January 27
Members of the ASHA Workers’ Union met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today and requested him to increase their honorarium and also frame a separate policy for them.
ASHA workers, who have been rendering services in remote areas, said that successive state governments had not fulfilled their long-standing demand for fixing minimum wages. President of the union Satya Ranta said, “We have urged the Chief Minister to sympathetically look into our demands, keeping in consideration our contribution to the fight against Covid-19, especially in rural areas of the state.”
The Chief Minister appreciated their role in the implementation of government health schemes at the grass-roots level. He also lauded their efforts in working whole-heartedly during the pandemic. He assured them that the government would address all their genuine issues on priority.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel
Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...