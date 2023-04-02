Hike in power tariff anti-people decision: BJP

Shimla, April 1
The BJP today termed the hike in power tariff as an anti-people decision. It criticised the Congress government for allegedly failing to fulfil the promise of providing 300 units free power to people.
Reacting to the 22 per cent hike in power tariff, state BJP’s chief spokesperson and MLA Randhri Sharma said the Congress had deceived the people with false promises. “Contrary to the promises made to the people at the time of the Assembly elections, the Congress is continuing to burden the common man. First, it hiked the diesel price by Rs 3 and now there’s a hike in power tariff,” he said.
Sharma refuted the Congress claims that the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission had ordered the hike. He said the government could have provided relief to the consumers by giving a grant, as was done by the previous BJP government.
