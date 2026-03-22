icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hill state nearing financial emergency: Jai Ram

Hill state nearing financial emergency: Jai Ram

Called the Budget boring and meaningless

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. File photo
Advertisement

Calling the Budget boring and meaningless, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the state was heading towards financial emergency. “The government has deferred a certain percentage of the salaries of the ministers, legislators and government officials for six months. Salaries can’t be cut until there is a financial emergency. The deferment, therefore, could be seen as a stage just before the financial emergency,” said Thakur.

Advertisement

The LoP also took a dig at the government for presenting a Budget that is smaller in size than the one presented last year. “The Budget is around Rs 3,500 crore smaller than the previous Budget. I have seen 29 Budget presented in this Vidhan Sabha and all had been bigger than the previous ones. It shows the state is heading towards tough time,” he said.

Advertisement

Thakur further said the fiscal deficit was continuously on the rise and the funds for capital expenditure had been dropping sharply. “For the first time, we’ve less than Rs 20 out of Rs 100 left for capital expenditure in the state. It shows development has come to a complete halt,” said Thakur. The LoP further said the CM spoke for over four hours, but there was hardly anything meaningful in the Budget.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts