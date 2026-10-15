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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hill state qualifies for Rs 400 crore under Central project: Himachal Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar

Hill state qualifies for Rs 400 crore under Central project: Himachal Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Himachal Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar chairs a meeting of the Agriculture Department.
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Himachal Pradesh has become eligible for Rs 400 crore from the Central Government under the AgriStack project for the current financial year, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said on Wednesday. The state had received Rs 140 crore under the project in 2025-26.

The minister, while chairing a meeting of the Agriculture Department to review progress, emphasised the need to promote natural farming, increase farmers’ income, diversify crops and strengthen the marketing of agricultural produce. He directed the officials concerned to ensure the timely implementation of schemes and the delivery of benefits to eligible farmers.

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The meeting also reviewed the progress of the Himachal Pradesh Crop Diversification Promotion Project Phase II, being implemented with the assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Of the 306 sub-projects planned, 174 have been completed, providing irrigation facilities to 4,462.16 hectares. Vegetable cultivation has been promoted over 1,323.80 hectares. As many as 10 Farmer Producer Organisations and 238 self-help groups have been formed under the project. Against a total financial provision of Rs 1,010.60 crore, covering eligible and non-eligible components, Rs 348.26 crore has been spent.

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The minister stressed the need to promote naturally grown turmeric in Hamirpur, Palampur, Solan and Mandi, with emphasis on technical guidance, quality certification and marketing. He also directed officials to encourage traditional crops and improve marketing systems for agricultural produce.

The meeting was informed that 50 departmental officers and employees had received training in remote sensing and geographical information systems at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun.

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The minister said connecting farmers with modern technology, better irrigation, crop diversification and stronger marketing networks was essential to improving their income and livelihoods.

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