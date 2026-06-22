DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hill states’ apple growers write to PM Modi, seek protection in India-US trade deal

Hill states’ apple growers write to PM Modi, seek protection in India-US trade deal

Forum warns tariff cuts on US fruit imports could threaten livelihoods across Himachal, Kashmir, Uttarakhand

article_Author
Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:57 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A forum representing a section of apple growers from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him not to accept any provision in the India-US trade talks that could compromise the interests of growers of apples, almonds, walnuts and other indigenous horticultural crops.

Advertisement

The appeal comes ahead of India-US negotiations, expected to begin in New Delhi tomorrow, aimed at finalising an interim trade agreement.

Advertisement

In its letter, the Hill State Horticulture Forum expressed concern that the interests of farmers and horticulturalists could be undermined under the proposed deal.

Advertisement

“The US has repeatedly expressed its desire to secure greater access to the Indian agricultural market over the last few months. This has caused deep anxiety among farmers and horticulturalists as it would adversely affect their livelihood,” the letter said.

The Forum said it fears India may reduce tariffs on several US agricultural products, including apples, almonds, walnuts and processed fruits. It argued that Indian growers would struggle to compete with heavily subsidised US imports without adequate tariff protection.

Advertisement

The letter also questioned a proposal to allow imports of US apples above a Minimum Import Price (MIP), saying it would not provide meaningful protection to domestic growers because imports from the United States are already purchased at prices above the proposed threshold.

“Consequently, such a mechanism would offer little practical relief to domestic producers,” the Forum said, adding that it would be unfair to compel small and marginal farmers to compete with highly subsidised agricultural imports from a developed economy.

The Forum said horticulturalists growing apples, almonds and walnuts were heavily dependent on these crops for their livelihoods, as the unique agro-climatic conditions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand offer limited scope to shift to alternative crops.

“Any significant increase in imports resulting from tariff reductions would therefore have severe consequences for their livelihoods and the rural economy of these hill states,” the letter said.

Harish Chauhan, convener of the Forum, said he was hopeful that the Prime Minister would give due consideration to the concerns raised by growers.

“Considering how the increased import of highly subsidised US apples and other fruits could hit local growers, we are sure the Prime Minister would protect our interests,” Chauhan said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts