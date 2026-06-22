Hill states’ apple growers write to PM Modi, seek protection in India-US trade deal

A forum representing a section of apple growers from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him not to accept any provision in the India-US trade talks that could compromise the interests of growers of apples, almonds, walnuts and other indigenous horticultural crops.

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The appeal comes ahead of India-US negotiations, expected to begin in New Delhi tomorrow, aimed at finalising an interim trade agreement.

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In its letter, the Hill State Horticulture Forum expressed concern that the interests of farmers and horticulturalists could be undermined under the proposed deal.

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“The US has repeatedly expressed its desire to secure greater access to the Indian agricultural market over the last few months. This has caused deep anxiety among farmers and horticulturalists as it would adversely affect their livelihood,” the letter said.

The Forum said it fears India may reduce tariffs on several US agricultural products, including apples, almonds, walnuts and processed fruits. It argued that Indian growers would struggle to compete with heavily subsidised US imports without adequate tariff protection.

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The letter also questioned a proposal to allow imports of US apples above a Minimum Import Price (MIP), saying it would not provide meaningful protection to domestic growers because imports from the United States are already purchased at prices above the proposed threshold.

“Consequently, such a mechanism would offer little practical relief to domestic producers,” the Forum said, adding that it would be unfair to compel small and marginal farmers to compete with highly subsidised agricultural imports from a developed economy.

The Forum said horticulturalists growing apples, almonds and walnuts were heavily dependent on these crops for their livelihoods, as the unique agro-climatic conditions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand offer limited scope to shift to alternative crops.

“Any significant increase in imports resulting from tariff reductions would therefore have severe consequences for their livelihoods and the rural economy of these hill states,” the letter said.

Harish Chauhan, convener of the Forum, said he was hopeful that the Prime Minister would give due consideration to the concerns raised by growers.

“Considering how the increased import of highly subsidised US apples and other fruits could hit local growers, we are sure the Prime Minister would protect our interests,” Chauhan said.