Hill view: How growers can improve apple colour without compromising fruit quality

Apple is the fourth most widely produced fruit after banana, orange and grapes world over. Yield, fruit size, colour and finish are important factors determining returns from commercial apple production. In India, skin colour strongly influences consumer acceptance and market price. This often encourages growers, particularly in the lower and mid-hill areas, to harvest apple early to fetch better prices.

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However, premature harvesting can compromise both fruit quality and returns. Apples should be harvested when they are fully mature but not fully ripe. An immature fruit generally has poor red colour, low sugar content, high acidity, hard flesh, smaller size and weak flavour. They are also more susceptible to physiological disorders such as bitter pit and storage scald.

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Red colour develops through the formation of anthocyanin pigments in the skin as the fruit approaches maturity. Its development is influenced by variety, temperature, sunlight, nutrition, crop load, water availability and orchard management.

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Ethephon should be used cautiously

Ethephon, a commercial formulation that releases ethylene, is sometimes used before harvest to improve red colour and promote uniform blush. Ethylene is a natural plant hormone that regulates several ripening processes, including colour development, sugar accumulation, loss of firmness, aroma, respiration and storage behaviour.

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However, excessive or premature use of ethephon can have undesirable effects. It accelerates chlorophyll breakdown, loosens fruit stems, reduces firmness, speeds up respiration and ageing, shortens shelf life and increases pre-harvest fruit drop. It can also aggravate storage disorders and bitter pit, particularly when trees are under stress.

In poor colour varieties and poorly managed orchards at lower and mid elevations, ethephon may be used as a corrective measure about a week before the expected harvest, depending on the cultivar. It should not substitute for proper orchard management. Application too early may be ineffective, while late application may result in significant fruit drop before the desired colour develops.

Determine maturity correctly

The number of days from full bloom is an important maturity indicator though the period varies among cultivars. It is around 90 to 95 days for Tydeman’s Early Worcester, 110 to 120 days for Anna and Ginger Gold, 115 to 125 days for Royal Delicious, 125 to 135 days for Red Delicious, 135 to 145 days for Golden Delicious, 180 to 200 days for Fuji and Granny Smith and 210 to 225 days for Pink Lady.

Other indicators include fruit size, weight, skin colour, seed colour, flesh firmness, acidity and total soluble solids. Depending on the cultivar, a fruit size of about 55 mm to 85 mm, 60 per cent to 100 per cent skin colour, darker seeds, reduced flesh firmness and lower acidity indicate advancing maturity. Total soluble solids of around 12° Brix is another useful indicator as starch is converted into sugar during maturation.

Balanced nutrition is critical

Nutrition plays a major role in fruit colour, size, firmness and storage quality. Calcium, potassium and magnesium are particularly important but they interact with one another and must be supplied in the right proportion. Excessive application of one nutrient can suppress the uptake of the others.

Adequate calcium is essential for cell-wall strength, fruit firmness and reducing bitter pit and lenticel breakdown. Potassium supports fruit size, sugar accumulation and red colour development through anthocyanin production. However, excessive potassium can suppress calcium and magnesium uptake and adversely affect fruit quality and storage.

Excess nitrogen should be avoided because it promotes excessive vegetative growth, delays maturity and produces soft, poor colour fruit with storage problems. Nitrogen application after May should generally be avoided.

A foliar spray of potash (0-0-50) at about 1 kg per 200 litres of water when 40 per cent to 50 per cent colour has developed, or around 15 days before harvest, can help improve colour intensity. Excessive potash should be avoided as it can reduce calcium uptake and affect storage quality.

Orchard management can improve colour

The summer pruning up to September can help remove upright and crossing non-fruiting shoots that shade the inner canopy. Better light penetration is important for red colour development. Reflective covers placed around the tree basin can also increase light reaching the inner canopy and improve skin coloration.

Weather conditions have a major influence on colour. Several cool nights followed by warm, sunny days favour colour development. Excessive crop loads can result in a poor colour fruit because available sugars and photosynthates have to be distributed among more fruits. Water stress, leaf-feeding insects, mites and diseases can also reduce photosynthesis and adversely affect colour.

Growers should therefore focus first on maintaining an appropriate crop load, balanced nutrition, adequate water, good canopy management and sufficient light exposure. Ethephon should be considered only as a corrective measure when sufficient colour has not developed and should be used strictly at the recommended rate and stage.