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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hills to Asian Games glory, kabaddi stars return home

Hills to Asian Games glory, kabaddi stars return home

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:07 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Kabaddi players Bhavna Thakur, Pushpa Rana and Jyoti Thakur at a welcome ceremony in Dharamsala. Photo: Kamal Jeet
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Dharamsala erupted in celebration as Asian Games gold medallists Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur returned to a hero’s welcome here today, bringing home the pride of their international triumph and inspiring a new generation of athletes at the SAI National Centre of Excellence.

The three members of the Indian women’s kabaddi team are products of the Dharamsala centre, where years of rigorous training helped shape their journey from promising youngsters to Asian Games champions.

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Pushpa Rana, captain of the Indian team, hails from Millah village in Shillai, Sirmaur. She took up kabaddi at a young age and progressed through state and national competitions before earning a place in the national squad. Recalling her journey, Pushpa said, “Dream very high, plough in hard work and keep the patience to ensure the fulfilment of them.”

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Jyoti Thakur, from Jakhed in Solan district, was introduced to kabaddi by her family and went on to establish herself as a dependable right-corner defender. Alongside her sporting career, she continued her education and holds a Master’s degree in Sociology.

Bhawna Thakur, also a product of the Dharamsala centre, steadily climbed the competitive ladder before breaking into the national squad. Their development was closely nurtured at SAI-Dharamsala under coach Pooja, whose training and guidance helped the players sharpen their skills, fitness and competitive temperament.

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Jai Prakash Shani, Assistant Director and designated Centre In-charge, described the players’ success as a moment of immense pride for the institution. “It is a matter of real joy for all of us that these three girls have, through sheer hard work, earned a gold at such a prestigious tournament,” he said.

He said the trio had spent the past four months at the national camp, where their strength, skills and stamina helped them secure berths in the Indian squad. Their performances in the league matches, he added, were exceptional.

Shani said their achievement would inspire other trainees at the centre. “It is an inspiring journey. The present trainees can see how their seniors from the hostel have made such a big leap,” he said.

The homecoming was marked by flowers, applause and cheers from fellow trainees and staff. For Dharamsala, the return of the three champions was a celebration of sporting excellence and a reminder that sustained training, discipline and determination can take young athletes from the hills to the international podium. The three players strongly urged the state government to consider providing them employment in recognition of their Asian Games achievement and years of dedication to kabaddi.

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