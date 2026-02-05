DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Him Academy student bags 4th spot at national yoga competition

Him Academy student bags 4th spot at national yoga competition

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 08:01 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Yashovardhan Atri receives a rousing welcome in Hamirpur.
Advertisement

Yashovardhan Atri of Him Academy Public School has bagged the fourth position in the Under-19 men category in the 69th SGFI National Yoga Competition held at Digha in Purba district of West Bengal. He was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at the school here on Wednesday. Himanshu Sharma, principal of the school, said it was a matter of pride and joy that its talented yoga athlete had brought glory to the state and the school.

Advertisement

She said this was Atri’s first attempt and this achievement set the path for better performances in the coming years. Atri’s success was a testament to his continuous dedication, hard work, discipline and unwavering determination. Atri had previously won four gold medals at the state level. He had also successfully represented Himachal Pradesh in three national-level yoga competitions in the junior category.

Advertisement

Vice-principal of the school Ashwani Kumar, headmistress Kanchan Lakhanpal and coordinator Manisha Marwah felicitated Atri on the occasion.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts