Him Academy student bags 4th spot at national yoga competition

Yashovardhan Atri of Him Academy Public School has bagged the fourth position in the Under-19 men category in the 69th SGFI National Yoga Competition held at Digha in Purba district of West Bengal. He was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at the school here on Wednesday. Himanshu Sharma, principal of the school, said it was a matter of pride and joy that its talented yoga athlete had brought glory to the state and the school.

She said this was Atri’s first attempt and this achievement set the path for better performances in the coming years. Atri’s success was a testament to his continuous dedication, hard work, discipline and unwavering determination. Atri had previously won four gold medals at the state level. He had also successfully represented Himachal Pradesh in three national-level yoga competitions in the junior category.

Vice-principal of the school Ashwani Kumar, headmistress Kanchan Lakhanpal and coordinator Manisha Marwah felicitated Atri on the occasion.