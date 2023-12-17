Him Mahotsav starts in Delhi today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate Him Mahotsav at Dilli Haat in New Delhi tomorrow. As many as 60 stalls will be set up for artisans and self-help groups to showcase their artistic treasures, traditional crafts and delicious flavours of the hill state.

Jatin Lal, MD, Himcrafts, said that 80 to 100 artisans, besides 50 cultural troops would take part in the mahotsav. Himachal’s cultural tapestry, crafts, cuisines, Kangra paintings and ‘Chamba Rumal’ would also be showcased there.

