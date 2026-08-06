Himachal: Rs 1.27-cr Primary Health Centre inaugurated in Shillai

Strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the remote Shillai Assembly constituency, Industries, Parliamentary Affairs and Labour & Employment Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today inaugurated the newly constructed Primary Health Centre (PHC) building at Kanti Mashwa, built at a cost of Rs 1.27 crore.

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The minister received a traditional welcome from locals before dedicating the facility to the public. He said the new PHC would benefit people from three neighbouring panchayats by improving access to healthcare services closer to their homes. Addressing a gathering, Chauhan said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is committed to strengthening healthcare facilities in rural and remote areas.

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He said construction of PHC buildings at Kamarau, Sataun, Chandni and Kota Pab is also progressing and these facilities include residential accommodation for doctors.