Himachal: 1 killed, two injured in Solan group clash

A clash between two groups in the Chowk Bazaar area of Solan left one person dead and two others injured on Friday evening.

According to Solan SP Sai Dattatreya Varma, Aman, a Kalka resident, was killed in the clash after sustaining a knife injury to the stomach.

Advertisement

The police arrested two local youths, identified as Manthan and Ankush, who also sustained injuries in the clash. A knife and a bracelet used in the crime have been recovered by the police.

Advertisement

The criminal antecedents of the accused were being verified by the police, even as the probe into the matter was on.

The SP, who visited the spot, said they will review their night patrolling in the town as two major clashes have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

A salesman at a liquor shop was attacked by two youths on the Mall Road on Thursday evening. The victim is recuperating at PGI, Chandigarh.