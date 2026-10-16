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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 10.4 gm 'chitta' seized from Palampur handloom store

Himachal: 10.4 gm 'chitta' seized from Palampur handloom store

Salesman arrested as main accused flees | Consignment delivered through commercial transport service

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 12:02 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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An accused in custody of the police.
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The Palampur police have seized 10.41 gram of heroin (chitta) from Guru Kirpa Handloom in the town’s main market after a consignment of the contraband was allegedly delivered at the shop through a commercial transport service.

The police are investigating who had booked the consignment, where it originated and whether similar consignments had been delivered to the shop earlier.

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A police team raided the handloom shop following specific information on Wednesday night and recovered 10.41 gm of chitta. During the operation, a salesman was taken into custody, while Varun Khanna, the main accused, managed to escape. The police have launched a search for the absconding accused.

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Sources said that Khanna was already facing trial in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act but had allegedly continued to be indulge in drug trafficking. He is suspected of supplying chitta to local youth. His alleged network is being investigated.

The case has drawn attention because the contraband was allegedly delivered directly at a commercial establishment through a parcel transport service. Investigators are examining the booking details and delivery records to identify the sender and establish the source of the drugs.

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The police are also trying to ascertain whether the shop had received similar consignments in the past as well and whether others were involved in the alleged supply chain.

Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Kulbhushan Verma said that an investigation was underway in this regard. The police were examining who had booked the consignment and whether any previous consignments of chitta had reached the shop through the same channel, he added.

The seizure has also raised concern because it took place in Palampur’s main market. Several NGOs have urged area residents not to shield drug traffickers and to cooperate with the police in efforts to curb the drug menace, which they say is ruining the lives of young people.

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