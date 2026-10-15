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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: 100 vehicles evacuated from Gondhla amid heavy snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti

Himachal: 100 vehicles evacuated from Gondhla amid heavy snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 11:56 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Snowfall has increased the risk of slippery roads and made driving difficult.
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Around 100 vehicles were stranded near Gondhla in Lahaul-Spiti after heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas of the district disrupted road connectivity and vehicular movement on Thursday. A police team launched a rescue operation and safely evacuated all stranded vehicles and passengers, preventing a potentially dangerous situation amid deteriorating weather conditions.

According to the district police, continuous snowfall in the region increased the risk of slippery roads and made driving difficult. Police personnel promptly reached the affected area and assisted motorists in moving their vehicles to safer locations.

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Meanwhile, the authorities prohibited vehicular movement towards several high-altitude mountain passes as a precautionary measure. Shinku La, Baralacha La and Kunzum Pass were closed to all types of vehicles due to continuous snowfall and adverse weather conditions.

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Fresh snowfall was also reported from Koksar and Jispa, raising concerns about road safety and the possibility of vehicles getting trapped in snow. The Koksar police post stated that heavy snowfall had begun in the area and vehicles proceeding towards Kaza and Rohtang Pass were stopped near the Koksar checkpoint. Similarly, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Manali, issued a public travel advisory stating that vehicular movement had been halted at the Gulaba and Koksar barriers due to heavy snowfall in the Rohtang Pass region. Tourists and local residents have been advised to check official road and weather updates before planning their journeys.

According to the road status report issued by the district administration, the north portal to Darcha road stretch remained open. However, the Darcha-Sarchu road stretch on the Manali-Leh highway and the Darcha-Shinku La stretch on the Darcha-Shinku La-Padum road were closed due to snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti.

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The Gramphu-Batal stretch of the Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu Highway was also closed while the Sumdo-Batal section of this highway was open. The Tandi-Kadhu Nullah stretch of the Sansari-Killar-Tindi-Tandi road remained operational in Lahaul-Spiti.

The Lahaul-Spiti police appealed to tourists and the general public to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions, particularly towards high-altitude areas. People were urged to follow official traffic advisories and cooperate with police personnel deployed at checkpoints. The authorities stated that the road condition could change rapidly with continued snowfall and advised motorists not to proceed towards closed routes until further instructions were issued.

The administration is closely monitoring weather and road conditions to ensure public safety and facilitate the restoration of traffic, whenever conditions improve.

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